Bear Market is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Overmarine .

Design

Bear Market measures 28.20 feet in length and has a beam of 6.60 feet.

Bear Market has a GRP hull.

Model

Her exterior design is by Overmarine.

Bear Market is a semi-custom Mangusta 92 model.

Other yachts based on this Mangusta 92 semi-custom model include: Little Saf, Kampai, Enzo, Mac 1, My Kampai, Soleluna, L Esperance, Melody Nelson, Soan, Five Stars, Chill Out.

Performance and Capabilities

Bear Market has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 31.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a waterjets propulsion system

Bear Market has a fuel capacity of 7,100 litres, and a water capacity of 1,500 litres.

Accommodation

Bear Market accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.