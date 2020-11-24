Beata is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Beata is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Cantieri di Pisa.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Beata measures 32.96 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.27 metres and a beam of 7.15 metres.

Beata has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Carlo Galeazzi.

Her interior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Beata also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Model

Beata is a semi-custom Akhir 108 model.

The Akhir 108 series presents a range of 32.96 metre motor yachts built with a composite hull and superstructure considered to be the hallmark of Cantieri di Pisa. Naval architecture and interior design is the work of Cantieri di Pisa while the exterior design by Carlo Galeazzi refreshes the lines sketched by Pierluigi Spadolini over 30 years earlier. A tri-deck luxury vessel, each Akhir 108 semi-custom design is composed of a fly deck, main deck, and lower deck. The very first launch of the range hit the water in 2008.

Performance and Capabilities

Beata has a top speed of 29 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Beata has a fuel capacity of 16,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,510 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Beata has a hull NB of 689.