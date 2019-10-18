Beaugeste is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1989 by Brooke Marine .

Beaugeste is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1989 by Brooke Marine .

Design

Beaugeste measures 37.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.90 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 285 tonnes.

Beaugeste has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Beaugeste also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Beaugeste has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Beaugeste has a fuel capacity of 37,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,140 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Beaugeste accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.