Beeliever is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Oceanfast and most recently refitted in 2008.

Oceanfast is a world class Australian super yacht builder, offering its customers exciting designs and specialising in manufacturing excellence with personal service. Oceanfast has produced a fleet of the finest, most distinctive and awarded motor yachts in the world.

Design

Beeliever measures 39.01 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.7 feet and a beam of 8.1 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 232 tonnes.

Beeliever has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Her interior design is by Anita's Interiors.

Beeliever also features naval architecture by Phil Curran Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Beeliever has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjet propulsion system

Beeliever has a fuel capacity of 36,998 litres, and a water capacity of 4,163 litres.

Accommodation

Beeliever accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Beeliever flies the flag of St. Vincent.