Beija Flor is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Delta Marine and most recently refitted in 2015.

Located in Seattle, Washington, Delta Marine is a custom builder of yachts up to 100 meters in length. Delta specializes in composite construction, and works in both steel and aluminum as well. With an in-house design group, Delta is able to offer its customers complete naval architecture and design services. Current deliveries include a 55 meter motor yacht with aluminum hull and composite superstructure, and the 46 meter full displacement motor yacht, Katya.

Design

Beija Flor measures 37.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.08 feet and a beam of 7.87 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 298 tonnes.

Beija Flor has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design is by Delta Design Group.

Her interior design is by Pavlik Design Team.

Performance and Capabilities

Beija Flor has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Beija Flor has a fuel capacity of 31,416 litres.

Accommodation

Beija Flor accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Beija Flor flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.