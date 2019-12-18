Beija-Flor is a custom motor yacht launched in 1968 by Feadship, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2009.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Beija-Flor measures 34.81 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 6.60 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Beija-Flor has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Beija-Flor also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Beija-Flor has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Beija-Flor accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Beija-Flor has a hull NB of 687.