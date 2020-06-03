Bel Air is a custom motor/sailinger yacht launched in 2006 by Bodrum Shipyard in Bodrum, Turkey.

Design

Bel Air measures 30.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.31 feet and a beam of 6.90 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Bel Air has a steel hull with a mahogany superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Bel Air has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Bel Air has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Bel Air accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bel Air flies the flag of British.