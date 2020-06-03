Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 9 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 30m
Year 2006

Bel Air

2006

|

Motor/Sailer Yacht

Bel Air is a custom motor/sailinger yacht launched in 2006 by Bodrum Shipyard in Bodrum, Turkey.

Design

Bel Air measures 30.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.31 feet and a beam of 6.90 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Bel Air has a steel hull with a mahogany superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Bel Air has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Bel Air has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

Accommodation

Bel Air accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bel Air flies the flag of British.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

17Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.9m

crew:

3

draft:

3.31m
Other Bodrum yachts
Featured Events