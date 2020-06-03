Length 30m
Year 2006
Bel Air
2006|
Motor/Sailer Yacht
Bel Air is a custom motor/sailinger yacht launched in 2006 by Bodrum Shipyard in Bodrum, Turkey.
Design
Bel Air measures 30.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.31 feet and a beam of 6.90 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Bel Air has a steel hull with a mahogany superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Bel Air has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.
Bel Air has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.
Accommodation
Bel Air accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Bel Air flies the flag of British.