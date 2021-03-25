Bel Mare is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Pachoud Motor Yachts.

Design

Bel Mare measures 26.45 metres in length and has a beam of 8.35 feet.

Bel Mare has a composite hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Bel Mare has a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.

Bel Mare has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,900 litres.

Accommodation

Bel Mare accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.