Length 26.45m
Year 2005

Bel Mare

Motor Yacht

Bel Mare is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Pachoud Motor Yachts.

Design

Bel Mare measures 26.45 metres in length and has a beam of 8.35 feet.

Bel Mare has a composite hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Bel Mare has a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.

Bel Mare has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,900 litres.

Accommodation

Bel Mare accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

3

beam:

8.35m

crew:

4

draft:

-
