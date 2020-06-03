Read online now
Length 39.35m
Year 1978

Belgravia

1978

|

Motor Yacht

Belgravia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1978 by Astilleros Armon.

Design

Belgravia measures 39.35 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.

Belgravia has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Madarro.

Belgravia also features naval architecture by Astilleros Armon.

Performance and Capabilities

Belgravia has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Build Team

