Length 39.35m
Year 1978
Belgravia
Motor Yacht
Belgravia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1978 by Astilleros Armon.
Design
Belgravia measures 39.35 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 7.50 metres.
Belgravia has a steel hull.Her exterior design is by Madarro.
Belgravia also features naval architecture by Astilleros Armon.
Performance and Capabilities
Belgravia has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.