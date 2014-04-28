Belita is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Cbi Navi.

Cbi Navi was founded in 1984 in Viareggio, a town where sea and yachting have talked the same language for ages.

Design

Belita measures 49.78 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.45 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres.

Belita has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Studio Vafiadis.

Belita also features naval architecture by Hydro Tec S.r.l..

Performance and Capabilities

Belita has a top speed of 24.00 knots.

Belita has a fuel capacity of 79,123 litres, and a water capacity of 12,440 litres.

She also has a range of 1,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Belita accommodates up to 16 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Belita has a hull NB of 43/50.