Length 25.6m
Year 2006
Bella
2006|
Motor Yacht
Bella is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Lazzara Yachts.
Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.
Design
Bella measures 25.60 metres in length and has a beam of 6.12 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 109 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Bella has a GRP hull.Her exterior design and interior design is by Lazzara Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Bella has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots.
Bella has a fuel capacity of 9,092 litres, and a water capacity of 1,818 litres.
Accommodation
Bella accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.