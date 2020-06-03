Bella is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Bella measures 25.60 metres in length and has a beam of 6.12 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 109 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bella has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Lazzara Yachts.

Bella has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots.

Bella has a fuel capacity of 9,092 litres, and a water capacity of 1,818 litres.

Accommodation

Bella accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.