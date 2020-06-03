Read online now
Length 25.6m
Year 2006

Bella

2006

|

Motor Yacht

Bella is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Bella measures 25.60 metres in length and has a beam of 6.12 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 109 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bella has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Lazzara Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Bella has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots.

Bella has a fuel capacity of 9,092 litres, and a water capacity of 1,818 litres.

Accommodation

Bella accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
speed:

30Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

6.12m

crew:

-

draft:

-
