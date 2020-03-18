Bella is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Sensation Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

Bella is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Sensation Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Bella measures 53.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.29 metres and a beam of 9.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 768 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bella has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jon Overing Custom Yacht Designs.

Her interior design is by Mitchell Rubin.

Bella also features naval architecture by Sensation Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Bella has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bella has a fuel capacity of 125 litres, and a water capacity of 26 litres.

She also has a range of 12,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bella accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bella is MCA compliant, her hull NB is SY18.

Bella is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.