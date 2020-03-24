Bella is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2014.

Bella is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Feadship in Kaag, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2014.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Bella measures 44.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 metres and a beam of 9.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bella has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Sinot Yacht Design.

Bella also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Bella has a top speed of 14.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bella has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bella accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bella is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 799.

Bella is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of Canada.