Length 46.24m
Year 2008

Bella Bri is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Northern Marine Co.

Design

Bella Bri measures 46.24 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.01 metres and a beam of 9.36 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 498 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bella Bri has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jonathan Quinn Barnett.

Bella Bri also features naval architecture by Roddan Engineering.

Performance and Capabilities

Bella Bri has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bella Bri has a fuel capacity of 56,775 litres, and a water capacity of 6,813 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bella Bri accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bella Bri is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 15102.

Bella Bri is an ABS class yacht.

Build Team

