Bella Bri is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Northern Marine Co.

Design

Bella Bri measures 46.24 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.01 metres and a beam of 9.36 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 498 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bella Bri has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jonathan Quinn Barnett.

Bella Bri also features naval architecture by Roddan Engineering.

Performance and Capabilities

Bella Bri has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bella Bri has a fuel capacity of 56,775 litres, and a water capacity of 6,813 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bella Bri accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bella Bri is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 15102.

Bella Bri is an ABS class yacht.