Bella Donna II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Johnson Yachts.

Design

Bella Donna II measures 26.52 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 7.01 feet.

Her exterior design is by Dixon Yacht Design.

Based in the UK, Dixon Yacht Design has grown from youthful beginnings in 1982 to become one of the world’s leading yacht design studios. They design superyachts across five of the earth’s seven continents.

Performance and Capabilities

Bella Donna II has a top speed of 18.00 knots.

Bella Donna II has a fuel capacity of 13,248 litres, and a water capacity of 2,044 litres.

Accommodation

Bella Donna II accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Bella Donna II flies the flag of the United States.