Bella Lisa is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Ocean Alexander in Kaoshiung, Taiwan.

Working hard for over thirty years, Ocean Alexander has become a world power in luxury yacht manufacturing, with boats ranging from 54 to 155 feet, dealers throughout America, and new dealerships opening in Europe, Asia and Australia.

Design

Bella Lisa measures 26.14 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 6.12 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 121 tonnes.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Bella Lisa also features naval architecture by Ed Monk Yacht Design .

Model

Bella Lisa is a semi-custom Ocean Alexander 85 model.

Other yachts based on this Ocean Alexander 85 semi-custom model include: Entrepreneur.

Performance and Capabilities

Bella Lisa has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .

Accommodation

Bella Lisa accommodates up to 18 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.