Bella Navetta
2004|
Motor Yacht
Bella Navetta is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Custom Line .
Design
Bella Navetta measures 30.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 176 tonnes.
Bella Navetta has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Bella Navetta also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Performance and Capabilities
Bella Navetta has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Bella Navetta is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Custom Line .
Design
Bella Navetta measures 30.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 176 tonnes.
Bella Navetta has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Bella Navetta also features naval architecture by Custom Line .
Performance and Capabilities
Bella Navetta has a top speed of 19 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Bella Navetta has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
She also has a range of 550 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Bella Navetta accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Bella Navetta has a hull NB of 30/11.