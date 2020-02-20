Originating from the pen of designer Espen Oeino, Bella Vita (ex: Northern Star) was launched into the cold waters of Rendsburg by Lürssen Yachts in 2009. This rugged 75.40 metre world cruiser features an immediately distinctive exterior - combined with a country home interior by Pauline Nunns - to reflect the traditional tastes of an experienced yachtsman.

Ideal for cruising the globe with the people that matter most, Bella Vita can accommodate up to 12 guests in 6 idyllic staterooms, all with 22 crew on hand.

Her owner’s accommodation includes private study and veranda, while guests can step on board via helicopter to dine in the open al fresco areas.

Bella Vita is one of the original expedition yachts. Her greatly reduced noise and vibration levels are the result of expert construction from the ground up, creating a layout which offers both entertainment and private serenity for longer navigations.

Her warm, inviting and stately interior styling runs across a six deck layout with an incredible amount of space inside and out for those on board to enjoy life on the water.

This is one of the Top 100 Largest Yachts in the world, and, deservedly, one of the most iconic yachts in the Lürssen fleet.