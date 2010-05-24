Bella Vita

Necker Belle sailing yacht was launched in 2003 by CMN Shipyard in France. Previously named Lady Barbaretta, the 32 metre yacht emerged from an extensive two-year refit in 2009, by Australian shipyard Azzura Marine.

Sailing yacht Necker Belle is part of the Virgin Limited Edition – a collection of Richard Branson’s luxury properties, including Sir Richard Branson's 74 acre Necker Island.



Necker Belle, one of the world’s largest all-carbon multi hull yachts, can sleep up to eight guests. The master cabin is located starboard with en suite bathroom and large wall-mounted plasma TV. There is also a double guest room and a twin guest room.



The light and contemporary saloon can convert into an additional sleeping berth in the evenings, with privacy screen is.

Necker Belle’s top deck is the perfect place for light lunches, whilst aft deck there is plenty of room to host a party of up to 30 people when docked.



Necker Belle can reach an impressive top speed of 25 knots under sail.