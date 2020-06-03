Bellagio is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .

Bellagio is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Kha Shing Enterprises Co. .

Design

Bellagio measures 33.23 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.07 metres and a beam of 6.48 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 228 tonnes.

Bellagio has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Bellagio also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.

Performance and Capabilities

Bellagio has a top speed of 16 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bellagio has a fuel capacity of 15,140 litres, and a water capacity of 2,270 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bellagio accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bellagio has a hull NB of 105-114.