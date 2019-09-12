Bellami.com is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Turquoise Yachts and most recently refitted in 2011.

The history of Turquoise Yachts goes back to 1970’s with the building of Turkey’s first yachts under the Proteksan and Turquoise brands.

Design

Bellami.com measures 54.65 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.90 feet and a beam of 9.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 746 tonnes.

Bellami.com has a steel hull.

Her interior design is by Jean Guy Verges.

Bellami.com also features naval architecture by Paolo Caliari.

Performance and Capabilities

Bellami.com has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.50 knots. .

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bellami.com accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bellami.com is MCA compliant

Bellami.com is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.