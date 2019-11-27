Read online now
Length 35.37m
Year 2013

Bellamor is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Pershing in Mondolfo, Italy.

Pershing S.p.a. was founded in 1981 by three avid sea-goers with a shared knowledge of yacht building and a passion for fast-cruising yachts. The Italian shipyard has been designing, building and marketing luxury open-style motor yachts ever since.

Design

Bellamor measures 35.37 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.44 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 189 tonnes.

Bellamor has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Ital Projects - Fulvio de Simoni.

Bellamor also features naval architecture by Pershing.

Performance and Capabilities

Bellamor has a top speed of 41.00 knots and a cruising speed of 37.00 knots.

Bellamor has a fuel capacity of 16,500 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Other Specifications

Bellamor has a hull NB of 115/10.

Bellamor is a RINA class yacht.

Build Team

