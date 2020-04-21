Belle Anna is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by ISA in Ancona, Italy.

Belle Anna is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by ISA in Ancona, Italy.

ISA Yachts (International Shipyards Ancona) was founded in late 1998 by a team of managers with a desire to build a fleet of innovative pleasure yachts in Ancona, Italy. Each from Ancona themselves, the group carried strong expertise from various backgrounds in the construction of large super yachts.

Design

Belle Anna measures 49.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres.

Belle Anna has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Vallicelli.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Belle Anna also features naval architecture by ISA .

Performance and Capabilities

Belle Anna has a top speed of 16.80 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Belle Anna has a fuel capacity of 71,000 litres, and a water capacity of 18,758 litres.

She also has a range of 2,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Belle Anna accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.

Other Specifications

Belle Anna is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 500.03.

Belle Anna is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of British Virgin Islands.