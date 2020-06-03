Read online now
Length 29.26m
Year 2013

Belle de Jour

2013

Motor Yacht

Belle de Jour is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Flevoship in Nijkerk, Netherlands.

Design

Belle de Jour measures 29.26 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 7.62 feet.

Belle de Jour has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Pieter Beeldsnijder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Belle de Jour has a top speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Belle de Jour has a fuel capacity of 31,800 litres, and a water capacity of 4,400 litres.

Accommodation

Belle de Jour accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Belle de Jour is a Lloyds Register class yacht.

Build Team

