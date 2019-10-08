Belle Isle is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Kingship Marine.

Kingship Marine is Asia’s first shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury steel and aluminium superyachts. Working with world-class names in yacht design and engineering, Kingship’s skilled craftsmen build each vessel to Lloyd’s and MCA class.

Design

Belle Isle measures 27.22 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 feet and a beam of 7.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 175 tonnes.

Belle Isle has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Vripack.

Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.

Her interior design is by Addison Nelson Design.

Belle Isle also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Belle Isle has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots.

Belle Isle has a fuel capacity of 25,935 litres, and a water capacity of 4,553 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Belle Isle accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Belle Isle is MCA compliant

Belle Isle flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.