Bellissima is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Baglietto .

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Bellissima measures 38.81 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.95 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 258 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bellissima has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by William Dailey.

Bellissima also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Bellissima has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Bellissima is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Baglietto .

Baglietto– a bespoke Italian leadership

Design

Bellissima measures 38.81 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.95 metres and a beam of 7.92 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 258 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bellissima has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by William Dailey.

Bellissima also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Bellissima has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bellissima has a fuel capacity of 32,930 litres, and a water capacity of 3,900 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bellissima accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bellissima has a hull NB of 10183.

Bellissima is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.