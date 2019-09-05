Bellissima CC is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Overmarine and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Bellissima CC measures 32.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 6.75 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 167 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Bellissima CC has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Overmarine .

Bellissima CC also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Bellissima CC has a top speed of 33.00 knots and a cruising speed of 28.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bellissima CC accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Bellissima CC has a White hull.

Bellissima CC is a Bureau Veritas class yacht. She flies the flag of Italian.