Bellissimo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Overmarine .

Design

Bellissimo measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres.

Bellissimo has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Bellissimo also features naval architecture by Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Bellissimo has a top speed of 35 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.

Bellissimo has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Bellissimo has a hull NB of 108/09.