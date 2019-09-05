We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Bellissimo
2003|
Motor Yacht
Bellissimo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Overmarine .
Design
Bellissimo measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres.
Bellissimo has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.
Bellissimo also features naval architecture by Overmarine .
Performance and Capabilities
Bellissimo has a top speed of 35 knots. She is powered by a twin waterjets propulsion system.
Bellissimo has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.
Other Specifications
Bellissimo has a hull NB of 108/09.