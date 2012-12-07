Read online now
Length 49.5m
Year 2014

Belongers

2014

Motor Yacht

Belongers is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Couach Yachts, in France.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Belongers measures 49.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 9.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 500 tonnes.

Belongers has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Belongers is a semi-custom Couach 5000 FLY model.

Other yachts based on this Couach 5000 FLY semi-custom model include: Couach 5000 Fly 02, La Pellegrina.

Performance and Capabilities

Belongers has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Other Specifications

Belongers is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 5000.02.

Build Team

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

30Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

9.3m

crew:

-

draft:

2.6m
