Belongers is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Couach Yachts, in France.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Belongers measures 49.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.60 metres and a beam of 9.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 500 tonnes.

Belongers has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Belongers is a semi-custom Couach 5000 FLY model.

Other yachts based on this Couach 5000 FLY semi-custom model include: Couach 5000 Fly 02, La Pellegrina.

Performance and Capabilities

Belongers has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Belongers has a fuel capacity of 65,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Belongers is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 5000.02.