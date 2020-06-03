Beluga is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Timmerman Yachts.

Continuing a shipbuilding tradition that dates back as far as the 17th century, Russian shipyard Timmerman Yachts constructs first-class displacement motor yachts designed to withstand harsh northern conditions.

Design

Beluga measures 44.70 metres in length and has a beam of 9.20 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 498 tonnes.

Performance and Capabilities

Beluga has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

Beluga has a fuel capacity of 67,490 litres, and a water capacity of 13,604 litres.

Accommodation

Beluga accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.