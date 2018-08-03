Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 45.65m
Year 1968

Beluga

1968

|

Motor Yacht

Beluga is a custom motor yacht launched in 1968 by IHI Group.

Design

Beluga measures 45.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres.

Beluga has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by IHI Group.

Her interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Beluga also features naval architecture by IHI Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Beluga has a top speed of 13.6 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Beluga is a custom motor yacht launched in 1968 by IHI Group.

Design

Beluga measures 45.65 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres.

Beluga has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by IHI Group.

Her interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Beluga also features naval architecture by IHI Group.

Performance and Capabilities

Beluga has a top speed of 13.6 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Beluga has a fuel capacity of 51,000 litres, and a water capacity of 45,000 litres.

Accommodation

Beluga accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 14 crew members.

Other Specifications

Beluga has a hull NB of 1993.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

13.6Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.6m

crew:

14

draft:

2.8m
Other IHI Group yachts
Related News