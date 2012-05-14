Beluga is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Moonen Shipyards, in the Netherlands.

Moonen Shipyards builds fully custom and semi-custom steel-hulled superyachts, including a Displacement Series and an Explorer Series, as well as an all-aluminium Fast Yacht Series of semi-displacement superyachts, between approx. 20 and 45 metres (65 and 150 feet). All of exceptional, award-winning quality.

Design

Beluga measures 34.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 360 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Beluga has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Rene van der Velden Yacht Design.

The René van der Velden Design team work from their Netherlands-based studio to design modern, timeless forms based on yachting tradition and history.

Beluga also features naval architecture by Stolk Marimecs BV.

Model

Beluga is a semi-custom Moonen 114 Explorer model.

Performance and Capabilities

Beluga has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Beluga has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Beluga accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Beluga is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 182.

Beluga is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.