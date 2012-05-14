Beluga
2006|
Motor Yacht
Beluga is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Moonen Shipyards, in the Netherlands.
Moonen Shipyards builds fully custom and semi-custom steel-hulled superyachts, including a Displacement Series and an Explorer Series, as well as an all-aluminium Fast Yacht Series of semi-displacement superyachts, between approx. 20 and 45 metres (65 and 150 feet). All of exceptional, award-winning quality.
Design
Beluga measures 34.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 7.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 360 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Beluga has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design and interior design is by Rene van der Velden Yacht Design.
The René van der Velden Design team work from their Netherlands-based studio to design modern, timeless forms based on yachting tradition and history.
Beluga also features naval architecture by Stolk Marimecs BV.
Model
Beluga is a semi-custom Moonen 114 Explorer model.
Performance and Capabilities
Beluga has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system
Beluga has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.
She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Beluga accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Beluga is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 182.
Beluga is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.