Length 26.3m
Year 2011
Beluga 85
Motor Yacht
Beluga 85 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by B&G Navi, in Italy.
Design
Beluga 85 measures 26.30 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.60 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet.
Beluga 85 has a steel hull.
Beluga 85 also features naval architecture by Aldo Viani.
Performance and Capabilities
Beluga 85 has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots.
Beluga 85 has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.
She also has a range of 1,100 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Beluga 85 accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Beluga 85 flies the flag of Italian.