Length 27m
Year 2006
Bembik
2006|
Motor Yacht
Bembik is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Leopard Yachts.
Design
Bembik measures 27.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.35 feet and a beam of 6.28 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 99 tonnes.
Bembik has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Bembik has a top speed of 41.00 knots and a cruising speed of 37.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Bembik accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins.
Other Specifications
Bembik flies the flag of Grenadines.