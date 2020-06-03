Bembik is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Leopard Yachts.

Design

Bembik measures 27.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.35 feet and a beam of 6.28 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 99 tonnes.

Bembik has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Bembik has a top speed of 41.00 knots and a cruising speed of 37.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Bembik accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Bembik flies the flag of Grenadines.