Benedetta 2 is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Baglietto in Varazze, Italy.

Design

Benedetta 2 measures 40.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.55 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Benedetta 2 has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Ruggiero srl.

Ruggiero S.r.l. specialises in the design and engineering of motor yachts, collaborating with the most important Italian Shipyards and with international companies.

Her interior design is by Elisabetta Ruggiero.

Benedetta 2 also features naval architecture by Baglietto .

Performance and Capabilities

Benedetta 2 has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Benedetta 2 has a fuel capacity of 73,700 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Benedetta 2 accommodates up to 9 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Benedetta 2 has a hull NB of 10170.

Benedetta 2 is a LR/RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Italy.