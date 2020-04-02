Benetti 37 is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2018.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Benetti 37 measures 37.6 metres in length and has a beam of 7.2 feet.

Benetti 37 has a GRP hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Accommodation

Benetti 37 accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.