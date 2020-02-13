Benetti Tradition 020 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Benetti, in Italy.

Benetti Tradition 020 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Benetti Tradition 020 measures 30.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.79 metres and a beam of 7.15 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 193 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Benetti Tradition 020 has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Benetti Tradition 020 also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Benetti Tradition 020 has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Benetti Tradition 020 has a fuel capacity of 23,400 litres, and a water capacity of 4,490 litres.

She also has a range of 2,050 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Benetti Tradition 020 has a hull NB of BT 020.