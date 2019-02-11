Beniguet is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2005 by Garcia and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Beniguet measures 26.33 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 feet and a beam of 6.85 feet. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Beniguet has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Pierre Frutschi.

Beniguet also features naval architecture by Berret Racoupeau Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Beniguet has a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Beniguet has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 1,650 litres.

Accommodation

Beniguet accommodates up to 13 guests in 5 cabins.