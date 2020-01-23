Beothuk
Beothuk is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Kuipers Woudsend in Woudsend, Netherlands.
Design
Beothuk measures 31.11 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Beothuk has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Dick Boon.
Her interior design is by Vripack.
Beothuk also features naval architecture by Vripack.
Performance and Capabilities
Beothuk has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Beothuk has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Beothuk accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Beothuk has a hull NB of 805.
Beothuk flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.