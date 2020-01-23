Beothuk is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Kuipers Woudsend in Woudsend, Netherlands.

Design

Beothuk measures 31.11 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Beothuk has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dick Boon.

Her interior design is by Vripack.

Beothuk also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Beothuk has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Beothuk is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Kuipers Woudsend in Woudsend, Netherlands.

Design

Beothuk measures 31.11 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Beothuk has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Dick Boon.

Her interior design is by Vripack.

Beothuk also features naval architecture by Vripack.

Performance and Capabilities

Beothuk has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Beothuk has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Beothuk accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Beothuk has a hull NB of 805.

Beothuk flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.