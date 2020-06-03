Berrak Su is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2007 by Custom, in Turkey and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Berrak Su measures 33.00 feet in length and has a beam of 8.90 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Berrak Su has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Berrak Su has a fuel capacity of 5,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

Accommodation

Berrak Su accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.