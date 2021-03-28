Bert is a custom motor yacht launched in 1977 by Clemna .

Design

Bert measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.20 metres and a beam of 7.52 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 185 tonnes.

Bert has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Anselmi Boretti Integral Designs.

Bert also features naval architecture by Anselmi Boretti Integral Designs.

Performance and Capabilities

Bert has a top speed of 10.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 5,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Bert accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.