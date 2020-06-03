Bertona
2011|
Motor Yacht
Bertona is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Canados.
Design
Bertona measures 34.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 7.50 feet.
Bertona has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Canados.
Bertona also features naval architecture by Canados.
Performance and Capabilities
Bertona has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Bertona is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Canados.
Design
Bertona measures 34.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 7.50 feet.
Bertona has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Canados.
Bertona also features naval architecture by Canados.
Performance and Capabilities
Bertona has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Bertona has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,180 litres.