Bertona is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Canados.

Design

Bertona measures 34.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.30 feet and a beam of 7.50 feet.

Bertona has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Canados.

Bertona also features naval architecture by Canados.

Performance and Capabilities

Bertona has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Bertona has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,180 litres.