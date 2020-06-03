Read online now
Length 42.68m
Year 1977

Berzinc

1977

Motor Yacht

Berzinc is a custom motor yacht launched in 1977 by Astilleros de Mallorca and most recently refitted in 2007.

Berzinc measures 42.68 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.19 metres and a beam of 7.16 metres.

Berzinc has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Navirex s.r.l..

Berzinc also features naval architecture by Charles E. Nicholson.

Performance and Capabilities

Berzinc has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Berzinc has a fuel capacity of 53,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,600 litres.

Accommodation

Berzinc accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Berzinc has a hull NB of 217.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

12
80 10 70

speed:

14Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.16m

crew:

7

draft:

2.19m
