Besame is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Northstar Yachts in Kalama, United States and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Besame measures 30.20 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.86 feet and a beam of 6.95 feet.

Besame has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Catherine Michael.

Besame also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Besame has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Besame has a fuel capacity of 18,547 litres, and a water capacity of 2,422 litres.

Accommodation

Besame accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Besame is MCA compliant. She has a White hull.

Besame is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the United States.