Betsye is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Betsye measures 24.99 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.91 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Betsye has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Betsye has a fuel capacity of 8,517 litres, and a water capacity of 1,590 litres.

Accommodation

Betsye accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.