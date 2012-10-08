We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 24.99m
Year 2000
Betsye
Motor Yacht
Betsye is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Horizon Yachts.
Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.
Design
Betsye measures 24.99 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.91 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Betsye has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.
Betsye has a fuel capacity of 8,517 litres, and a water capacity of 1,590 litres.
Accommodation
Betsye accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.