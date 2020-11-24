Betty is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Royal Denship in Aarhus, Denmark and most recently refitted in 2007.

Betty is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Royal Denship in Aarhus, Denmark and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Betty measures 38.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.92 metres and a beam of 8.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 298 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Betty has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tom Fexas Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Betty also features naval architecture by Tom Fexas Yacht Design .

Performance and Capabilities

Betty has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Betty has a fuel capacity of 42,400 litres, and a water capacity of 8,300 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Betty accommodates up to 7 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Betty is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 02283.

Betty is a DNV class yacht.