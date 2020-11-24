We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Betty
2001|
Motor Yacht
Betty is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Royal Denship in Aarhus, Denmark and most recently refitted in 2007.
Design
Betty measures 38.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.92 metres and a beam of 8.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 298 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Betty has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Tom Fexas Yacht Design.
Her interior design is by Zuretti.
Betty also features naval architecture by Tom Fexas Yacht Design .
Performance and Capabilities
Betty has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Betty is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Royal Denship in Aarhus, Denmark and most recently refitted in 2007.
Design
Betty measures 38.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.92 metres and a beam of 8.10 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 298 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Betty has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Tom Fexas Yacht Design.
Her interior design is by Zuretti.
Betty also features naval architecture by Tom Fexas Yacht Design .
Performance and Capabilities
Betty has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Betty has a fuel capacity of 42,400 litres, and a water capacity of 8,300 litres.
She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Betty accommodates up to 7 guests . She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Betty is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 02283.
Betty is a DNV class yacht.