Beverley is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Benetti Sail Division and most recently refitted in 2016.

For more than 40 years Mr Riccardo Benetti has been involved in the construction of motoryachts. He started working in his father’s shipyard and, some years later he founded Benettisaildivision. This was set up as a “division” of the bigger company, “Fratelli Benetti”.

Design

Beverley measures 36.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 metres and a beam of 7.64 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 266 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Beverley has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by P.B. Behage.

Beverley also features naval architecture by Benetti Sail Division.

Performance and Capabilities

Beverley has a top speed of 13.40 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Beverley has a fuel capacity of 37,500 litres, and a water capacity of 7,400 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Beverley accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Beverley is MCA compliant

Beverley is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.