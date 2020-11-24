Beyond is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Inace Yachts.

Inace Yacht Division is a mid-sized shipyard that has been specializing in the new build and refit of ships since its inception in the 1960s. Established as the first aluminium shipbuilding yard in Brazil, Inace is now a luxury yacht and private military ship construction leader in Latin America.

Design

Beyond measures 30.48 metres in length.

Beyond has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Kirschstein Designs Ltd.

Beyond also features naval architecture by Inace Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Beyond has a top speed of 12 knots. .

Other Specifications

Beyond has a hull NB of 569.