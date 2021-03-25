Beyond is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Posillipo.

Design

Beyond measures 25.30 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Beyond has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.

Beyond has a fuel capacity of 10,110 litres, and a water capacity of 1,800 litres.

Accommodation

Beyond accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.