Beyond The Clouds is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Benetti, in Italy.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Beyond The Clouds measures 30.20 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.79 feet and a beam of 7.19 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 190 tonnes.

Beyond The Clouds has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Beyond The Clouds also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Beyond The Clouds has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Beyond The Clouds has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,140 litres.

Accommodation

Beyond The Clouds accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Beyond The Clouds has a hull NB of BT 004.